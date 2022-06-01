Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh rush to help a photographer who falls down while taking their photos
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh rushed to help a photographer who fell down while taking their photos. They were spotted arriving at the airport late at night yesterday and now this video of the couple is viral. Watch the video to know why this video has gone viral.
