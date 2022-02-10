Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Never before seen PDA of Kapil Sharma & wife Ginni
Never before seen PDA of Kapil Sharma & wife Ginni
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:09 PM IST |
9.3K
Never before seen PDA of Kapil Sharma & wife Ginni. Take a look at this video of comedian Kapil Sharma where we witness his real life romance with wife Ginni as they leave a movie screening.
Events
kapil sharma
You May Like This
Kapil Sharma posts adorable photos with daughter Anayra: ‘This is the cutest pout I have ever seen’
Deepika Padukone whispers a joke to Siddhant Chaturvedi; Watch celebrities at Gehraiyaan’s screening
WATCH: Kapil Sharma gives a sweet kiss to wifey Ginni as he arrives at Gehraiyaan screening
Rahul Vaidya avoids comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s controversy; Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi spotted
More Videos
Tejasswi Prakash reveals why Karan Kundrra & she aren't married!
"Oot patang sawal mat pucho", Madhu Chopra on Priyanka & Nick's relationship. #Throwback
TKSS: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala pose for selfie with Kapil Sharma on the sets
From Deepika Padukone sharing BTS video of Gehraaiyan to Kiara Advani's sizzling photoshoot; check out the Top