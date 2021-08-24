Newly weds Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani avoid paparazzi as they step out with their pet

Newly weds Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani's avoid paparazzi as they step out with their pets. Yesterday, paparazzi spotted the newlywed couple Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani for the first time post their wedding. The couple was seen donning casual attires and was accompanied by their pet dog. As the cameras started flashing Karan turned back and hurried inside the buidling followed by wife Rhea Kapoor. Watch this video to know more.