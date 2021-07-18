Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar make their FIRST PUBLIC appearance

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai

And it’s happily ever after! The newlyweds got married in an intimate ceremony on 16th July 2021. Rahul and Disha, after their wedding, stepped out to oblige the media on Friday evening. The couple's wedding outfits were designed by renowned couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ecstatic bride looked ravishing in a resplendent red lehenga. While Rahul complemented her in a dazzling gold and cream sherwani. The ace singer doled out details from their ‘juta churayi’ ritual, and more. Here’s wishing the lovely pair a lifetime together! 

