Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the UNFAIR treatment of TV stars and Nepotism in Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Karishma Tanna, these actresses from the world of television have become prominent household names. Their incredible performances and enchanting presence make them the most popular celebs in the country. While Bollywood has witnessed several phenomenal small screen actors making a mark on the silver screen, the transition, however, is not an easy one. They are judged for doing soap operas and even go through indifferent treatment as compared to movie stars. Today, we shift the spotlight to these TV stars who have not only been entertaining the audience on the small screen but expanding their polished skillset to OTT platforms, music videos, and more. Here, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Mrunal Thakur talk about how they are often looked down upon for being TV actors and nepotism. Watch!

