Nikal do! Rubina Dilaik shares video of a painful nail injury on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Popular TV star Rubina Dilaik’s performances on the hit reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa might be surprising to audience but behind every performance of the actress she makes sure to leave no stones unturned for the perfect execution of her dance. The actress has once again shared how she injured herself due to a stunt for her upcoming dance performance.