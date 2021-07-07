Nikki Tamboli in red co-ord set, or Nia Sharma in a white corset: Who nailed their look better?

The week started with a lot of glamour, style and fashion notes as we spotted Nia and Nikki in two contrasting silhouettes. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli made heads turn in an alluring red co-ord set at the airport on Monday. The South actress’ struggle with the AirPods seemed relatable by one and all. Nia Sharma, on the other hand, sizzled in an all-white outfit. She looked absolutely stunning in a white corset with white cigarette pants. The white trousers had a trail attached to them which gave the entire attire a dramatic look. Check out!