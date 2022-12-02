> Nimrit Kaur’s mother opens up about her daughter’s panic attack on the Bigg Boss show
by
Ritka
|
Published on Dec 02, 2022 08:15 PM IST
6.1K
‘Meri Beti Sach Bol Rahi Hai’- Nimrit Kaur’s mother opens up about her daughter’s panic attack on the Bigg Boss show. Nimrat Kaur recently suffered from a panic attack on the Bigg Boss show when her co-contestant Shalin tried to make fun of her mental health and depression history. While many fans were concerned for her, some believed that this was a publicity stunt to get sympathy votes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.