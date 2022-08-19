"Nirnay aapko hi karna hain" Raju Srivastava's health update; Sunil Pal reveals latest details. On 10th August, the nation's favourite comedian, Raju Srivastava was hospitalised in Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. Watch this video of the comedian as he talks about Bollywood and watch his friend Sunil Pal reveal the latest details about his health.