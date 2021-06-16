Nisha Rawal organizes a birthday bash for son Kavish amid legal dispute with husband Karan Mehra

The actress recently hosted a party for her son Kavish's 4th birthday and the theme of the party was ‘space’. However, Karan Mehra was not present to mark his son’s special day. While Nisha didn’t share any pictures on her social media handle, a few videos have surfaced online from the party. Fashion designer Rohit Verma, who also attended the bash, shared a series of pictures and videos with the birthday boy. Earlier this month, Nisha filed a police complaint against Karan, accusing him of domestic violence.