> “No! Kartik Aaryan is not playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju” Suniel Shetty clarifies
“No! Kartik Aaryan is not playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju” Suniel Shetty clarifies
“No! Kartik Aaryan is not playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju” Suniel Shetty clarifies
by
Ritka
|
Published on Nov 24, 2022 02:13 PM IST |
8.9K
“No! Kartik Aaryan is not playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju” Suniel Shetty clarifies
“No! Kartik Aaryan is not playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju” Suniel Shetty clarifies. Watch this exclusive clip of Suniel Shetty clarifying all rumours and cast selection for the much anticipated Hera Pheri 3. The actor also shared his experience of completing 30 years in the industry.