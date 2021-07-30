No means a ‘NO’ for ‘Kriti ji’ as the actress REFUSES to remove her mask despite all the efforts from the paps

A day after her birthday, Kriti Sanon was spotted at a production house. Soon to embrace motherhood for the second time, pregnant Neha Dhupia with family stepped out to a food hall. Neha’s maternity fashion was focused on comfort in a breezy kaftan. Their daughter Mehr was seen on daddy Angad Bedi’s shoulder. Bhumi Pednekar knew how to style her off-duty look today with a classic black sling. The promising actress was snapped at Ali Abbas Zafar’s office in Andheri. Malaika in her usual sensual avatar was seen stepping out of her yoga classes. The star is a total fitness devotee and often indulges in different forms of workouts. Watch!