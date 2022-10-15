Noah Centineo & Quintessa Swindell joke Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson / The Rock isn't INTIMIDATING

Black Adam is here to slay and we couldn't be more excited! The highly-awaited, upcoming Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock starrer Black Adam has DC fans majorly pumped because we are also introduced to Justice Society of America. Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell will be making their DCEU debuts with Black Adam, playing Atom Smasher/Albert "Al" Rothstein and Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel, respectively. While not much has been revealed about either character, Pinkvilla indulged in an amazing chat with the talented actors as they discussed what it was like to shoot with the entire JSA team and Dwayne Johnson for the first time while decked in their impeccable superhero suits, whether they found their co-star Dwayne Johnson intimidating as an onscreen foe, if their before-and-after perception of The Rock changed or remained the same and which beloved DCEU character would they like for Atom Smasher and Cyclone to butt heads with in the future.