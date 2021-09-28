Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone: Celebs trolled for wearing headgear. Fashion is a risky business and celebrities who have often faced the thunder would agree with the same. Recently, Nora Fatehi's look for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla did not go well with the netizens and they trolled the actress for the same. The actress was dressed in a shimmer outfit and she sported a headgear with the same. In the past, Deepika Padukone was also trolled for wearing a long veil with her purple gown. Today take a look at these outfits and headgears of actors which led to netizens trolling them.