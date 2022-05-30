Nora Fatehi drives away our Monday blues with a stunning look!

Nora Fatehi has been serving up some of the most elegant looks as the host of a dance reality show. From classy gowns to sharp co-ord sets, her wardrobe choices speak volumes of what a true-blue fashionista she is.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 30, 2022 03:29 PM IST  |  6.8K

