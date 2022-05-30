Nora Fatehi drives away our Monday blues with a stunning look!
Nora Fatehi has been serving up some of the most elegant looks as the host of a dance reality show. From classy gowns to sharp co-ord sets, her wardrobe choices speak volumes of what a true-blue fashionista she is.
Nora Fatehi drives away our Monday blues with a stunning look! The actress has been serving up some of the most elegant looks as the host of a dance reality show. From classy gowns to sharp co-ord sets, her wardrobe choices speak volumes of what a true-blue fashionista she is.