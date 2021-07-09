Nora Fatehi drives up in a white Mercedes wearing a white bodycon dress and a white Louis Vuitton bag; Watch

Check out the video to know more!
Mumbai 21 Views 0 comments

The Moroccan siren rolled out of her swanky car looking every inch stylish as she made for another head-turning appearance in all-white. The alluring Nora made quite a lavish style statement as she decked up in high-end brands. Khushi Kapoor ended her week with a kickass session of Pilates. The starkid was accompanied by another star kid, Shanaya Kapoor. Malaika Arora also stuck to her fitness regime as we spotted her outside her yoga studio. Tamannaah Bhatia bared her midriff as she made for a stylish airport look. Watch the video to know what the pretty B-town damsels were up to on a frolic Friday.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in SLB’s next?
Dinner table conversations between Anupam Kher and his mother are FILLED with masti and mazaak; Watch!
Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli; Bigg Boss 14
Top 10 Fashion Trends of 2021
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits

Popular Videos
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in SLB’s ...
Dinner table conversations between Anupam Kher and his ...
Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi, ...
Top 10 Fashion Trends of 2021
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...