Nora Fatehi, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu among other stars spotted in the city

Do not miss Khushi Kapoor’s tattoo on the back of her arm!
Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2021 10:45 am 88 Views 0 comments

The Mumbai rains might have dull down the cheer but our tinsel town stars brighten up the day with their style. The dancing diva Nora Fatehi clad in an all-black athleisure brightened the day as she stepped out of a clinic. Karisma Kapoor was snapped outside her residence in black and white attire. John Abraham chatting with a frontline worker is sure to win your heart. Bhumi Pednekar arrived in style for a meeting on a rainy Mumbai day. Khushi Kapoor who is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut was clicked outside her gym. The star was seen carrying Apple’s Airpods Max worth INR 60,000. Taapsee Pannu was snapped post a relaxing session in a salon. Watch the video.

