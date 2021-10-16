Nora Fatehi makes first appearance post viral video controversy from ED office; Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in s

Nora Fatehi makes first appearance post viral video controversy from ED office; Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in shades of blue. It has been made clear by Nora Fatehi's team that the actress was not accused of money laundering but was a witness to a the entire situation and helping ED. She was spotted for the first time in the city post her viral video in Delhi. In other news, Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp in a stunning blue lehengas. Take a look.