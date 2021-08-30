Not able to take eyes off each other! Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's LATEST video. Fans cannot get enough of the amazing chemistry of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani after watching Shershaah. Recently the onscreen couple was seen promoting their movie yet again in stunning stylish looks. While Kiara looked stunning in a yellow desi look, Sidharth Malhotra wore a leather jacket along with black tee and pant. In other news, Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar were spotted at the airport.