“Not me, people say things about my looks”: Urfi Javed trolls Bigg Boss 15, talks about her style. Urfi Javed was on fire last evening when she was asked about her experimental style. The actress added that she dislikes talking about herself but added how she loves the fact that she won a style award despite people commenting nasty things. She also added how Bigg Boss 15 has hit an all time low and no one even watches the show anymore.