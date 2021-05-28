Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Alia Bhatt likes THIS south superstar’s style THE MOST; Any guesses who it is?

We bet you won't be able to guess it on the first go, Watch the video to find out who it is!
Mumbai 124 Views 3 comments

The Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 saw glimpses of some of the most stylish celebs from the tinsel town dipped in crafted couture and exquisite accessories. During the media interaction, Alia Bhatt was quizzed about the stylish actress and actor of the tinsel town. The ‘Raazi’ actress picked south superstar Vijay Devarakonda as the most glamorous man. Not just this, she even praised the amazing style of hero Vijay. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan picked Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Watch the video for more details.

Comments

Anonymous

ranbir kapoor is my favourite actor.

Anonymous

Ab ranbir se mann bhar gaya hoga.waise bhi alia jis family se belong karti hai ye koi nayi baat nahi hai iske liye.dumb women

Anonymous

open relationships

Add new comment

