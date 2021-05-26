Not Salman, but Bhagyashree refused to kiss the actor in Maine Pyar Kiya; Superstar REVEALS the reason

Salman subsequently shared an anecdote when Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya did not allow his wife to wear a short dress in the film. The superstar made his debut in Bollywood with the film Maine Pyar Kiya directed by Sooraj Barjatya. But do you know Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor was turned down for a kiss by his co-star? The actor revealed that it was Bhagyashree who did not agree to kiss the superstar in their debut movie. Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut Bollywood film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ is one of the cult classics of Bollywood.