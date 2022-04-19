Nysa Devgan’s VIRAL dance video

Nysa Devgan’s VIRAL dance video. Recently, Ajay Devgn shared his daughter’s plan about Bollywood. Ajay shared how currently she is overseas and even he doesn’t know what her plans are. Designer Manish Malhotra shared a few pictures of Nysa, which went viral on social media. Today we have this dance clip of Nysa where she is seen doing the trend.

