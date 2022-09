"Oh god!!" Sangeeta Bijlani's photoshoot takes an unexpected turn; Actress gets attacked by birds. 90s sensation Sangeeta Bijlani recently shared a 'Reel VS Real' video on Instagram. She revealed how to get a reel shot. Sangeeta had to pose near a rooftop with birds flying over her head in Turkey. While the reel was successful, Sangeeta shared how she was attacked by the birds.