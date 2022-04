“Oh god! Thank you so much:” Alia Bhatt gets a wedding gift from a fan

"Oh my God!" Thank you a lot:" A fan gives Alia Bhatt a wedding gift. Alia Bhatt was surprised with a special cake by a fan yesterday after the shoot of her project. To learn more, watch this video.

"Oh my God!" Thank you a lot:" A fan gives Alia Bhatt a wedding gift. Alia Bhatt was surprised with a special cake by a fan yesterday after the shoot of her project. To learn more, watch this video.