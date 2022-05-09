"Oh you came!" Ankita Lokhande raises temperature in her cut-out dress; Ekta Kapoor reunites with her Pavitra

Ekta Kapoor threw a party last night and her close friends from the industry attended the same. Ankita Lokhande stole the limelight in a thigh-high slit dress as she arrived with husband Vicky Jain. Watch the video to know more.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 09, 2022 01:14 PM IST  |  10.8K

"Oh you came!" Ankita Lokhande raises temperature in her cut-out dress; Ekta Kapoor reunites with her Pavitra Rishta star. Ekta Kapoor threw a party last night and her close friends from the industry attended the same. Ankita Lokhande stole the limelight as she stepped out in a thigh-high slit dress as she arrived with husband Vicky Jain. Watch this video to know more.