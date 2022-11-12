> Oh you will make me cry! Nora Fatehi’s fan touches her feet and breaks down as she meets the actress
Ritka
Published on Nov 12, 2022 03:04 PM IST |
Oh you will make me cry! Nora Fatehi’s fan touches her feet and breaks down as she meets the actress. Nora Fatehi who is a self-taught dancer has come a long way. From being a contestant in Bigg Boss to participating in the reality dance show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, she has been a judge on several shows. Nora is currently seen judging Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10. Watch how a fan reacted when she saw the dancer-actress for the first time.