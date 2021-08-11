OMG! Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez's fun side is worth a watch. Fans of Jacqueline Fernandez have already started showering birthday wishes on social media from various corners of the world. The former model, who made her debut in the industry with 'Aladin' opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan, has come a long way in her career. Her film 'Kick' opposite Salman Khan in 2014 changed her career and since then there has been no looking back. The Sri Lankan beauty has her own way of living life and makes sure that everyone around her is always cheerful. Take a look at this video to see the fun side of the actress.