OMG! Nitara Kumar looks exactly like her mom, Twinkle Khanna!
OMG! Nitara Kumar looks exactly like her mom, Twinkle Khanna!
Written by
Ritka
|
Published on Dec 19, 2022 | 07:15 PM IST |
8.9K
OMG! Nitara Kumar looks exactly like her mom, Twinkle Khanna!
OMG! Nitara Kumar looks exactly like her mom, Twinkle Khanna! Akshay Kumar took his 10-year-old daughter Nitara to see James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water on Sunday. The actor was in protective mode as he held Nitara's hand, who was behind him.