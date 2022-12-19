OMG! Nitara Kumar looks exactly like her mom, Twinkle Khanna!

Written by Ritka   |  Published on Dec 19, 2022   |  07:15 PM IST  |  8.9K

Akshay Kumar took his 10-year-old daughter Nitara to see James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water on Sunday. The actor was in protective mode as he held Nitara's hand, who was behind him.