One of B-town's favourite designer is now a transwoman! Yes! You read it right. Swapnil Shinde who happens to be one of the most popular designers in the film industry earlier this year has come out as transgender, changing her name to Saisha. "It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman," shared the designer. Today, let's watch this throwback video of Saisha along with his unrecognizable change.