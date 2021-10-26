OOPS! Iulia Vantur's quick exit as Salman Khan bumps into ex Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman Khan recently launched the trailer of his upcoming movie opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and post the launch the two headed for Aayush's intimate birthday party. What fans did not fail to notice was the Superstar's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur leaving the car in a rush and Salman accidentally bumping into Sangeeta Bijlani who happens to be the actor's ex-girlfriend. Isabella Kaif also turned up to support the actor for his new film.