Oops! Kiran Rao slipped a secret about Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's marriage; Watch now. Watch this throwback video of a reunion between Kareena Kapoor Khan and her co-star Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao. Bebo keeps apologising to Kiran for not being able to attend an event of hers. Post which, Kiran Rao shared that Saif apologised for the same and she even revealed what Saif calls Kareena at home. Watch this video to know more.