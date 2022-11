Oops! Shehnaaz Gill forgets the name of her own show but Rajkummar Rao saves the day. Watch this video of Shehnaaz Gill as she promotes her new talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill where her first host is her favourite actor Rajkummar Rao. The actor is seen asking the paparazzi to go and watch Rajkummar Rao’s movie Monica, O My Darling.