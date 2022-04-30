"Our daughter Lianna had jaundice 5 days after birth:" Debina Bonnerjee's video is a MUST WATCH for every new parent. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media. They share a sneak peek of their lives with their loved ones on Instagram. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents of a little baby girl. They welcomed their child on April 03. And, on April 05 they brought their newborn home. Watch this heartbreaking yet informative video about how she dealt with her newborn's jaundice which was detected 5 days after Lianna was born.