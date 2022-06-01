“Pal yaad ayenge ye pal!" KK's last concert songs before his demise

The nation is mourning KK's sudden death. The singer was in Kolkata to perform at a concert. He sang the song's famous line, "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal" before his demise.

