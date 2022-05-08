Palak Tiwari rules the ramp like a supermodel

Palak Tiwari's runway appearance at a fashion week garnered her many fans. She ruled the ramp as if it belonged to her. She aspires to be a well-known and renowned actor one day, and her music video Bijlee was the first step toward that goal.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 08, 2022 06:00 PM IST  |  492

