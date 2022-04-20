Paparazzi ask "Taimur how are you my friend?", Kareena Kapoor Khan displays LOVE for her Saif in mehendi from

Paps ask "Taimur how are you my friend?",Kareena Kapoor Khan displays LOVE for her Saif in mehendi from Ranbir & Alia's wedding. Watch the latest video of the famous girl gang of Bollywood as they stepped out with their kids for a fun night out. Take a look at how the paparazzi greeted Taimur Ali Khan and watch this detail we missed from Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities.

Paps ask "Taimur how are you my friend?",Kareena Kapoor Khan displays LOVE for her Saif in mehendi from Ranbir & Alia's wedding. Watch the latest video of the famous girl gang of Bollywood as they stepped out with their kids for a fun night out. Take a look at how the paparazzi greeted Taimur Ali Khan and watch this detail we missed from Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities.