"Pappi karni hai", Bharti Singh can't stop kissing Gola

Watch how Bharti Singh can't stop kissing Gola

by Ritka   |  Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:27 PM IST  |  6.7K

"Pappi karni hai", Bharti Singh can't stop kissing Gola. This adorable video will make you go aww. Bharti can't stop cuddling her son and he loves it. This is a throwback video. Gola has become the most loved star kid on the internet. We love his squishy cheeks.