“Parents se shaadi ki baat fix karli hai” Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin are getting married? Fans of Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin were surprised by the announcement from the actors that they are giving a good news soon with regards to their wedding. The videos shared by the couple have left fans confused too as many commented this might just be another way of the couple promoting some upcoming project. Watch this video to know more.