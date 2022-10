In a fun chat with Pinkvilla, Code Name: Tiranga actors Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, and director Ribhu Dasgupta talk about their upcoming film, commonality between Parineeti and Harrdy, the actresses’s comparisons with Priyanka Chopra Jona’s Don outing, PeeCee’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and about Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. They also play a super entertaining game - How Well Do They Know Each Other?