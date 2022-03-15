Open In App
Parineeti Chopra scrapes honey from honeycomb with a kid
Parineeti Chopra scrapes honey from honeycomb with a kid
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 15, 2022 03:32 PM IST |
6.8K
Parineeti Chopra scrapes honey from honeycomb with a kid. Parineeti Chopra has given us an idea of a new fun activity. She does it with such precision that we are impressed. Watch the video to know more.
parineeti chopra
Events
