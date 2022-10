Pati, Patni aur Woh reunion at T-Series’ Diwali bash! Ananya Panday hugs Bhumi Pednekar in this sweet video. Watch this video of Pati, Patni aur Woh co-stars meeting each other after a long time at a Diwali party. While Ananya made an entry in a red saree, Bhumi was seen in a silver lehenga.