Performers arrive at Vickat's wedding; Jacqueline Fernandez reaches ED office in Delhi. Legal trouble for Jacqueline has not ended yet as she had to appear before the ED office in the National Capital today. Performers like Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas, Manj Musik, and Toshi Sabri have reached Jaipur for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's lavish wedding. We also spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the city. Vijay Deverakonda was clicked at the airport.