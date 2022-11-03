Phone Bhoot, Mili or Double XL: We can help you choose which movie you should watch this week. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot is all set to release on November 4. Apart from their horror comedy, Janhvi Kapoor’s survival thriller, Mili will also be released on the same day. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL is another interesting movie that is releasing on November 4. Today watch this video to know what each of these films is about.