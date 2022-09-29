“Polio drops! Main kuch nahi hu un maao ke saamne” Bharti Singh shared an emotional video for every working mother. Recently Bharti Singh shared a video on her YouTube channel where her son Laksh got his polio drops followed by a video of herself working. The actress added how her son is not well and she now understands how people who cannot afford the same facilities as nannies, and home cameras must be undergoing so much pain when they get to see their child after a long day of work. To know more about this clip, keep watching this video of Bharti Singh.