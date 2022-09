Ponniyin Selvan I: Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram look best in ethnics at promotions. Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The cast and crew of the much-awaited project are currently busy with the all-India promotional tour. Watch the video to know more.