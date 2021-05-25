Is post COVID-19 recovery hair fall stressing you out? Dr Rashmi Shetty explains why and how to take care

One of the many aftermaths that COVID-19 recovery leaves behind is excessive hair fall. This could be a major reason for individuals to stress out even more. Well, the first and foremost reason for hair shedding is stress coupled with oxidative damage, inflammation, medicines and lack of nutrition. Dr Rashmi also doles out some way in which you can tackle the problem at home. She advises taking anti-inflammatory medicines or supplements, simple correct oiling habits, good nutritious food involving abundant vitamin C, proteins and the right supplements is the key. Watch the video for more insightful information.