Is post COVID-19 recovery hair fall stressing you out? Dr Rashmi Shetty explains why and how to take care

Watch the video to know how can you deal with hair shedding at home.
Mumbai 113 Views 0 comments

One of the many aftermaths that COVID-19 recovery leaves behind is excessive hair fall. This could be a major reason for individuals to stress out even more. Well, the first and foremost reason for hair shedding is stress coupled with oxidative damage, inflammation, medicines and lack of nutrition. Dr Rashmi also doles out some way in which you can tackle the problem at home. She advises taking anti-inflammatory medicines or supplements, simple correct oiling habits, good nutritious food involving abundant vitamin C, proteins and the right supplements is the key. Watch the video for more insightful information.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...