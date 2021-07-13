Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is the epitome of TRUE LOVE and THIS video is PROOF!

In this fickle world, there are a few couples who make us believe in true love. One such couple is Virushka (as fans address them together). They first met on the sets of a TV commercial shoot that featured them together, and in no time the cupid struck. The power couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. The couple has jointly decided not to reveal their baby daughter's face, nor "expose" her to social media. They are undoubtedly one of the most fancied celebrity couples in India. Watch!