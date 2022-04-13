Pratik Sehajpal leaves a live press conference in anger? Watch what happened. After rising to fame with his honest opinions and strong views Pratik Sehajpal of Bigg Boss 15 now is a trending topic due to a recent press conference where the actor was visibly upset after his co-star Kashika Kapoor made certain comments about a ‘publicity stunt’. Pratik first politely asked her not to talk about it but when she continued to talk about the same despite his disapproval, Pratik decided to leave the live press conference. The makers who were present at the press conference then requested the actor to stay back and Pratik agreed.