Prince Narula reacts to Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy

Prince Narula’s wife and actress Yuvika Chaudhary was trolled heavily for using a casteist slur in her recent vlog. She received massive backlash on the internet from netizens. After which, both Prince and Yuvika came forward and publicly apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people. Further claiming that she was unaware and ignorant of the meaning of the word she used unwittingly. In an interaction with the paparazzi on Thursday, Prince talked about the controversy. Krystle D'souza and Vivek Dahiya were also spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Watch.