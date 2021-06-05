Prince Narula reacts to Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy

‘Log choti baat ko BADA bana dete hai, hum CASTE mein believe ni karte’, said the actur in a media interaction. Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2021 02:26 pm 100 Views 0 comments

Prince Narula’s wife and actress Yuvika Chaudhary was trolled heavily for using a casteist slur in her recent vlog. She received massive backlash on the internet from netizens. After which, both Prince and Yuvika came forward and publicly apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people. Further claiming that she was unaware and ignorant of the meaning of the word she used unwittingly. In an interaction with the paparazzi on Thursday, Prince talked about the controversy. Krystle D'souza and Vivek Dahiya were also spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Watch.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...